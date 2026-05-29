Former CCI chairman Dhanendra Kumar dies in Delhi fire
Dhanendra Kumar, former chairman of the Competition Commission of India and retired IAS officer, died after a fire broke out at his Delhi home on May 27, 2026.
The blaze started from a suspected short circuit in the indoor unit of an air-conditioner and quickly spread, while neighbors managed to rescue his wheelchair-bound wife, Kumar couldn't make it out.
Kumar's son hospitalized, fire brigade delayed
Kumar's son, who had just arrived from London for his father's 80th birthday, was hospitalized after inhaling smoke during the rescue attempt.
Neighbors said the fire department took nearly 50 minutes to reach the scene because narrow lanes and parked cars blocked access.
Locals are worried this could happen in other gated colonies too, and police are now investigating what caused the fire.