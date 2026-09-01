Former CDS Anil Chauhan warns of cognitive colonialism in Delhi
At a recent lecture in New Delhi, former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan (Retd) said India's security threats are shifting from old-school wars to battles fought online and in people's minds.
He introduced the phrase "cognitive colonialism," describing it as attempts to influence how societies understand themselves, shape their values, decide whom to trust, and imagine their future, not necessarily on controlling territory or destroying infrastructure.
Chauhan urges broader defenses and institutions
Chauhan highlighted ongoing worries about Pakistan's nuclear-backed terrorism and China's unresolved border issues, both of which keep tensions simmering.
He called for India to boost its defenses not just on land, sea, and air, but also in cyber, space, and information warfare.
His message was clear: building strong institutions is as important as anticipating threats and an engaged citizenry if India wants to stay secure in this new era.