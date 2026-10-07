Former CEC OP Rawat urges ECI to clarify voter deletions
India
Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat is urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to be transparent about recent accusations that millions of names were removed from voter lists.
While opposition parties are calling for the current chief election commissioner's resignation, Rawat isn't weighing in on that.
He just wants the ECI to set the record straight with facts.
Alleged 130 million deletions prompt ECI drive
The controversy started with a big revision of electoral rolls, where some say over 130 million entries were deleted.
This sparked protests in Delhi, even leading to MPs like Rahul Gandhi being detained while trying to meet ECI officials.
In response, the ECI has launched a special drive in 20 states and Union Territories to make sure eligible voters stay on the list.