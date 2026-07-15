Former Chief Election Commissioner Quraishi calls voting a fundamental right
India
Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi thinks voting deserves to be a fundamental right for everyone.
He finds it odd that the right not to vote (thanks to NOTA) is protected by the Constitution, but actually voting isn't.
Quraishi's comments come just before his book launch.
Jairam Ramesh backs making vote fundamental
Congress lawmaker Jairam Ramesh agrees with Quraishi, saying this change could help stop voter suppression and unfair disqualifications.
He pointed out that while courts protect things like ballot secrecy, the basic right to vote is still just a law, not a constitutional guarantee.
Quraishi summed it up: "So, if the right to not vote can be a fundamental right, how can the right to vote not be a fundamental right?"