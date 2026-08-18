Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested in alleged classroom corruption
India
Satyendar Jain, who used to be a minister in the Delhi government and is an Aam Aadmi Party leader, was just arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch.
The main issue? Alleged corruption in construction of classrooms during the previous government.
This is not his first run-in with the law. He is already under investigation in one corruption case.
Enforcement Directorate accused Jain under PMLA
Jain's legal problems go back to a 2025 Enforcement Directorate chargesheet, where he was accused under the anti-money laundering law in connection with alleged corruption in awarding tenders for Delhi Jal Board's sewage treatment plants.
With this latest arrest, it is clear that authorities are keeping up pressure on public officials facing corruption allegations in Delhi.