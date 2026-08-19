Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody
India
Former minister Satyendar Jain and four others have been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being accused of rigging contracts for sewage treatment plants.
The arrests came after a government complaint flagged major irregularities in how tenders were handled at the Delhi Jal Board.
Investigators allege Euroteck Environment favored tenders
Investigators say the tender rules were tweaked to favor one company, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, by skipping key requirements and limiting who could apply.
This allegedly led to significant financial implications for the government exchequer.
Jain has also called his arrest politically motivated, linking it to election season.