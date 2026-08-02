Former kabaddi player Mohana, 22, found shot dead in Shamli
India
A 22-year-old former kabaddi player, Mohana (also known as Monu), was tragically shot dead on Saturday morning in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh.
He had left home early to pick up laborers for farm work and was found in a sugarcane field near a canal.
Police responded quickly after a distress call and discovered gunshot wounds on his body.
NP Singh says scuffle preceded shooting
Senior officials, including SP NP Singh, visited the scene.
Singh said, "He appears to have been involved in a scuffle near the canal embankment before being shot."
An FIR has been filed, and police teams are actively searching for suspects. The motive is not clear yet, but authorities expect to resolve the case soon.
Mohana was from Kakripur village in Baghpat district.