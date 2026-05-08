Former Kerala DGP P J Alexander passes away aged 92
P J Alexander, former Kerala Director General of Police, passed away at 92 after being treated for age-related health issues in Thiruvananthapuram.
A Kottarakkara native, he wrapped up his long public service career in 1994 as chairman and managing director of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.
Alexander academic IPS officer reformer
Dr. Alexander started out teaching at Kerala University before joining the Indian Police Service in 1961.
He worked his way up from assistant superintendent to inspector general, taking on roles like DIG of Economic Offenses and director of the Institute of Management in Government.
An academic at heart, he earned a doctorate in law enforcement, wrote four books, and pushed for key reforms in Kerala Police, leaving a legacy that stretched far beyond his uniform.