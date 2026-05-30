Former Kerala public works minister T.U. Kuruvilla dies at 90

T.U. Kuruvilla represented Kothamangalam twice

Kuruvilla served as minister in the 2006 Left Democratic Front government and represented Kothamangalam twice in the assembly.

He also led local bodies like Keerampara panchayat for 14 years and chaired several key boards.

If you'd like to pay your respects, public homage is on Saturday at St. Gregorios Dental College (from 10 a.m.) and his home (from 4 p.m.), with the funeral set for Sunday afternoon at St. Stephen's Ben-Ania Church, Chelad.