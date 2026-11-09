Former mason Nanavath Bhupal Naik alleged mastermind in 670cr scam

Naik switched from masonry to stock broking in 2013-14 and set up his own firms by 2020, luring people with big promises on both land and stock investments.

Despite the scale of the fraud, authorities have only managed to trace about ₹35 lakh so far.

Investigators have linked him to 45 properties in Telangana, including a villa in Kondapur, and found that he even tried (unsuccessfully) to enter politics.

The case is still unfolding as police dig deeper into where all the money went.