Former MLA Muthukumar surrenders to Chennai court in ₹100cr probe

Former Tamil Nadu MLA Muthukumar turned himself in to a special court in Chennai after his anticipatory bail request was denied.

He is accused of being part of a ₹100 crore scam, where private schools allegedly paid huge sums for government approvals during the previous DMK government.

For a while, he had been described in reports as absconding, with police having alleged that former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was protecting him.