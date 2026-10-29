Former MLA Muthukumar surrenders to Chennai court in ₹100cr probe
Former Tamil Nadu MLA Muthukumar turned himself in to a special court in Chennai after his anticipatory bail request was denied.
He is accused of being part of a ₹100 crore scam, where private schools allegedly paid huge sums for government approvals during the previous DMK government.
For a while, he had been described in reports as absconding, with police having alleged that former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was protecting him.
Poyyamozhi arrested, ED probes laundering
The investigation has already seen Poyyamozhi (who was School Education Minister from 2021 to 2026) arrested after his anticipatory bail petition was rejected.
Authorities say he collected money from over 1,000 private schools for approvals and is now facing corruption charges.
The Enforcement Directorate is also looking into whether any money laundering happened as part of this alleged racket.