Former SC judge K.T. Thomas gets Padma Vibhushan
Former Supreme Court Justice K.T. Thomas has been honored with the Padma Vibhushan—India's second-highest civilian award—for his work in public affairs.
He stands out as one of five recipients this year, and is among three from Kerala.
Why does this matter?
Thomas was involved in significant legal matters and led important committees on college fees and police reforms, and served as the State's representative on the Supreme Court-appointed Empowered Committee on the Mullaperiyar dam.
Even after being appointed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he chose to step back.
Kerala also made a mark at the awards this year, with eight winners across fields like law, art, and literature.
A quiet moment for Thomas
Thomas found out about his award on Sunday but couldn't attend the ceremony due to health reasons.
The person who nominated him remains a mystery for now—but leaders from Kerala reached out to congratulate him on this big milestone.