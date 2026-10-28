Former SC judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul denies mentoring Saurav Das
Former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul says he didn't mentor activist Saurav Das, despite rumors sparked by a photo of them at a Diwali party last year.
Kaul clarified their meetings were rare and that Das wasn't even in the news then.
Kaul advised Das use milder language
Kaul shared that he met Das only a few times and once gave him some friendly advice about toning down his language, mentioning it felt like a generational difference in communication.
Still, Kaul avoided giving formal guidance, saying he didn't want their interactions to be mistaken for actual mentorship.
Das joins CJP, protests NEET leak
Das, once a legal journalist, now joined the CJP movement protests, recently making waves with activism against the Election Commission and the NEET paper leak, which led to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.