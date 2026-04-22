Former Thane official accused of repeated rape, threatened video leak
India
A former senior official of Thane Municipal Corporation has been accused of repeatedly raping a 31-year-old woman over three years, starting in 2020 when she worked as a data entry operator.
The survivor says he used his position to lure her to an apartment, drugged her drink, and recorded the assault, then threatened to upload the video to social media if she refused to comply with his demands.
Thane crime branch probing digital evidence
To keep her silent, the accused allegedly took her to Captain Ashok Kharat's premises for black magic rituals.
The survivor's FIR includes charges of rape and intimidation.
Thane's crime branch is now investigating digital evidence and searching for the accused, who had not been taken into custody at the time of reporting.