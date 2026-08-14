Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh arrested in Odisha extortion case
India
Former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh has landed in police custody for eight days after being arrested in an extortion case.
He was picked up from a hotel in Odisha, and things got messier when his driver claimed Ghosh forced him to hand over a lottery ticket.
Nirmal Ghosh faces outrage over cremation
Ghosh also faces legal trouble over the rushed cremation of a doctor who was raped and murdered in 2024, though he is out on bail for that case.
His court appearance sparked public outrage: people threw footwear, eggs and even muck at him while shouting "chor, chor", showing just how angry the community is about these allegations.