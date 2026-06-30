Former TMC MLA Ramendu Singha Roy paraded after Karnataka arrest India Jun 30, 2026

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Ramendu Singha Roy was paraded through the streets of Tarakeswar, Hooghly, just days after his arrest in Karnataka.

He was brought back to West Bengal for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The parade, with Roy in a T-shirt and shorts, happened under tight security.