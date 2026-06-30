Former TMC MLA Ramendu Singha Roy paraded after Karnataka arrest
India
Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Ramendu Singha Roy was paraded through the streets of Tarakeswar, Hooghly, just days after his arrest in Karnataka.
He was brought back to West Bengal for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation.
The parade, with Roy in a T-shirt and shorts, happened under tight security.
Supporters chant, TMC leaders seek fairness
As Roy walked through town, locals and BJP supporters gathered, some chanting "Chor Chor" and "Jai Shri Ram."
The scene drew mixed reactions: BJP folks cheered the police action while TMC leaders called for a fair legal process.
The whole episode has stirred up political tension in the area, with authorities stepping up security to keep things calm.