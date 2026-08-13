Former Trinamool MLA Nirmal Ghosh arrested in Odisha over cremation
Former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh was arrested in Odisha for allegedly hasty cremation of a junior doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College two years ago.
The arrest happened after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called for a fresh probe on the victim's second death anniversary, raising questions about how the cremation was handled.
Adhikari orders separate cremation probe
Adhikari pointed out some serious gaps, like the alleged waiver of the cremation fee and missing family signatures during the cremation.
He announced a new case to specifically look into the roles of Ghosh, Dey and Mukherjee in the cremation, separate from an ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation investigation.
Barrackpore Police Commissioner have been asked to take necessary steps in this regard.