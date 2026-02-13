Former Union minister Kanhu Charan Lenka passes away at 86

His career and achievements

Lenka started out with the Congress Seva Dal; the source does not specify when he joined, and he stayed active for several decades.

Known for backing Indira Gandhi during key moments in the party's history, he served four terms as Choudwar MLA and was a Rajya Sabha MP.

He served as Union Minister of State for Railways; he also made a mark outside politics—earning awards like "First Farmer" for his work with hybrid crops and several honors recognizing his social service.