Former Union minister Kanhu Charan Lenka passes away at 86
Kanhu Charan Lenka, senior Congress leader and former Union minister, passed away on Friday morning at 86 due to cardiac arrest in a Bhubaneswar hospital.
He had been receiving treatment for age-related health issues. The Odisha Congress confirmed his passing, and tributes poured in as his body was brought to the party headquarters.
Lenka is survived by his son and daughter.
His career and achievements
Lenka started out with the Congress Seva Dal; the source does not specify when he joined, and he stayed active for several decades.
Known for backing Indira Gandhi during key moments in the party's history, he served four terms as Choudwar MLA and was a Rajya Sabha MP.
He served as Union Minister of State for Railways; he also made a mark outside politics—earning awards like "First Farmer" for his work with hybrid crops and several honors recognizing his social service.