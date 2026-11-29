Four bears escape Aizawl Zoo, attack zoo worker C Lalramsanga
A heartbreaking incident unfolded at Aizawl Zoo in Mizoram, where four bears managed to escape their enclosure by digging under a fence and attacked a zoo worker, C Lalramsanga, 44.
He was attempting to bring a cage for the serow, which had already been captured after escaping from its enclosure, when the bears confronted him.
Mizoram chief minister orders departmental inquiry
Coworkers tried to help, but couldn't reach Lalramsanga with the bears nearby.
The chief wildlife warden then ordered the bears to be put down for safety.
The incident has raised big questions about how secure animal enclosures are, prompting Mizoram's forest minister to visit the zoo and brief the chief minister, who directed a departmental inquiry and asked zoo authorities to prepare a plan for improving security.