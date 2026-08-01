Four Chandigarh teenagers drown in Haridwar Ganga during Kanwar Yatra
India
Four teenagers from Chandigarh sadly drowned in the Ganga River at Haridwar on Friday during the Kanwar Yatra.
The group, there to collect Gangajal, got into trouble when they tried to help a friend caught in a strong current but ended up being swept away themselves.
Their families have been informed, and postmortems are underway.
Shivanshu, Nitish, Bharat and Rohit identified
The boys, Shivanshu (16), Nitish (16), Bharat (16), and Rohit (17), were students who had just arrived for the yatra.
Earlier that day, two other participants were rescued near Har Ki Pauri, putting a spotlight on safety concerns during such events.
The Kanwar community is left shaken by this loss.