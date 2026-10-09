Four Cockroach Janta Party volunteers detained by Bhopal security
India
Four Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteers from Telangana were stopped and detained by security in Bhopal while traveling by train to a protest in Delhi, planned for October 10.
The party says this move blocks their right to peaceful protest and is calling it unfair.
Cockroach Janta Party demands release
CJP founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke said on social media that the detention was an attempt to stifle dissent.
The party, along with civil rights groups and families of the volunteers (Stanley, Rangasai, Rajesh, and Venky) is demanding their immediate release and clear answers from Bhopal authorities about why they were held up.