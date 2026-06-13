Four college friends drown near Dudhsagar waterfall after morning train
India
A picnic trip turned tragic near Goa's Dudhsagar waterfall on Saturday, as four college friends drowned after going into the river.
The group of five had trekked to the spot after catching a morning train from Vasco da Gama, hoping for one last outing before classes resumed.
Sadly, only one made it back safely with help from locals.
Victims from MES Vasant Joshi College
All four victims were students at MES Vasant Joshi College and lived nearby in Vasco and Chicalim.
Police are investigating and have sent the bodies for postmortem exams.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid rivers and waterfalls during monsoon season. Strong currents can be much riskier than they look, especially when areas are not officially guarded.