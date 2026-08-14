Four die from toxic gas in Garh Karmauni well
India
Four people died after inhaling poisonous gas while trying to retrieve a fallen motor from a well in Garh Karmauni, Bihar.
The victims, Chamari Manjhi, his son Dilchand Manjhi, Vikas Chaudhary, and Vijay Chaudhary, were unaware of the danger inside.
Police confirmed the cause was toxic gas buildup.
Samrat Chaudhary announces ₹4L per family
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary called the incident, "The news of the death of four people due to exposure to poisonous gas in a well in Karamauni village of Dobhi block in Gaya is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family members in this irreparable loss," and announced ₹400,000 in compensation for each family, urging officials to provide help quickly.