Four Dokadia family members die after eating watermelon in Mumbai

FDA collects watermelon and pulao samples

The FDA collected samples of both the watermelon and chicken pulao from the house, noticing some fungal growth on the pulao.

Forensic tests are underway to check for toxins or harmful substances, but so far, officials haven't been able to track down where the watermelon came from.

Meanwhile, police are also exploring all angles, including possible emotional or financial stress, and are waiting on lab reports for more answers.