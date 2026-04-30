Four Dokadia family members die after eating watermelon in Mumbai
A heartbreaking incident in Mumbai's JJ Marg area saw four members of the Dokadia family, Abdullah, Nasreen, and their daughters Ayesha and Zaineb, pass away after eating watermelon at home on April 26.
They fell seriously ill with vomiting and diarrhea soon after a late-night meal following a family gathering.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now looking into what happened.
FDA collects watermelon and pulao samples
The FDA collected samples of both the watermelon and chicken pulao from the house, noticing some fungal growth on the pulao.
Forensic tests are underway to check for toxins or harmful substances, but so far, officials haven't been able to track down where the watermelon came from.
Meanwhile, police are also exploring all angles, including possible emotional or financial stress, and are waiting on lab reports for more answers.