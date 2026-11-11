Four family members drown in Bikaner water tank accident
A heartbreaking accident struck a family in Bikaner, Rajasthan, when a 14-year-old girl slipped into a water tank while fetching water.
Her two brothers (18 and 16) and their cousin (21) rushed in to help, but the brothers could not swim, and sadly, all four drowned.
Khajuwala officer says drownings were sequential
This tragedy highlights how risky open water tanks can be, especially when swimming skills are missing.
As Khajuwala circle officer Vijaypal Yadav put it, all four drowned one after another.