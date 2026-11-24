Four family members killed in Mathura crash during Vrindavan trip
On Monday morning, a family's trip from Gwalior to Vrindavan ended in tragedy when their car crashed into a parked truck near Sun City, Mathura.
Four people, Ruby Sharma (32), Jyoti (30), Kanha (10), and Rudra (four), didn't survive.
Five others were hurt, with two in serious condition and are currently being treated at Sarvodaya Speciality Hospital.
Driver fatigue suspected in Mathura crash
The group had traveled from Gwalior and was heading toward Vrindavan after performing parikrama at different places when the accident happened around 7:30am.
Early reports suggest the driver may have been tired, which could have led to the crash.
The injured include Devashis (27), Aasha Devi (55), Girija Devi (25), Gauri (three), and Palak (12).
Authorities are investigating further and have reached out to inform the families.