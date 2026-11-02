Four flights to Kathmandu and Varanasi diverted to Lucknow airport
Monday morning got off to a bumpy start for travelers headed to Kathmandu and Varanasi, as four flights had to make an unexpected stop in Lucknow because of bad weather.
Passengers on flights from Hangzhou, Dubai, Bengaluru, and Delhi found themselves touching down at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport instead of their original destinations.
All diverted flights resumed that morning
Luckily, things got back on track pretty quickly. The Himalaya Airlines flight from Hangzhou and the Flydubai flight from Dubai both continued on to Kathmandu later that morning.
Meanwhile, two IndiGo flights, one from Bengaluru and one from Delhi, were able to resume their journeys to Varanasi after a short wait in Lucknow.
Not the smoothest Monday for these flyers, but everyone eventually made it where they needed to go!