Four from Punjab kidnapped in Ethiopia freed, embassy facilitating return
Four people from Punjab who were kidnapped in Ethiopia last month are now safe and waiting to come home.
They were taken on September 25 and freed by Ethiopian authorities on October 1.
The Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa has checked on them, confirmed they are okay, and is working with local officials to facilitate their safe return to India.
Embassy provided food and essentials
The embassy team met the rescued group recently and made sure they had food and essentials while plans for their return are underway.
This is not the first time: just earlier this month, three people from Gujarat were also freed after being kidnapped in Ethiopia while trying to migrate illegally to the US.
Thanks to quick action from both Indian officials and local police, everyone is now safe, and efforts are focused on reuniting these families as soon as possible.