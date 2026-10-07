Four Goyal family members killed near Solani River bridge
India
A late-night accident near the Solani River bridge in Muzaffarnagar took the lives of four Goyal family members: Adesh, 49, his sisters Rakhi and Nisha, and 14-year-old niece Shraddha.
Their SUV collided with a dump truck and flipped into a water-filled ditch, turning what should have been a happy drive home from a birthday celebration into tragedy.
Three relatives injured and driver fled
Three other relatives were injured and are now being treated at a higher medical center. The dump truck driver fled the scene.
The crash happened just weeks ahead of a planned family wedding on November 25, adding to the heartbreak for those left behind.