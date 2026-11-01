Four hotel workers die inhaling toxic gas in Ujjain
India
Four hotel workers in Ujjain died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an underground waste chamber on Saturday.
Two staff entered first, and when they didn't come out, two more went in to help.
Sadly, all four collapsed due to the fumes and slippery conditions.
Rescuers exposed, 4 remain critical
Several others who tried to rescue them were also exposed and rushed to the hospital; four remain in critical condition.
Police personnel administered CPR at the scene, while a medical team was placed on standby at the hospital.
Officials have started an investigation and are currently gathering further details to determine the exact sequence of events.