Four Indian workers' bodies sent home Thursday after Qatar blast
India
After a tragic explosion at a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the bodies of four Indian workers will be sent back to India on Thursday.
The blast happened on Sunday, claiming 13 lives, 12 Indians and one Pakistani, and injuring 66 people from several countries.
Indian Embassy in Doha coordinating support
The Indian Embassy in Doha shared updates online, saying they're keeping families informed and working closely with Qatari officials and local groups for support.
They're also checking in with injured Indian workers to make sure everyone gets help.