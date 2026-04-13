Four Jain University students arrested in Bengaluru, allegedly kidnapping Mohanty
India
Four Jain University students in Bengaluru were arrested for allegedly kidnapping their classmate, Mohanty, and demanding ransom.
The group reportedly used a fake gun to lure Mohanty from his hostel and held him captive in one of their rooms, asking his friends for ₹50,000.
Police trace mobile location, rescue Mohanty
Mohanty's friends paid ₹10,000 at first but quickly realized something was off and called the police.
Officers tracked the accused using mobile location tracking and rescued him.
Police also found a fake gun, a knife, and the car used in the crime.
It turns out these students had threatened others before, raising concerns about campus safety.