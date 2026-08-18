Four Kanwariyas missing, feared drowned in Farrukhabad Ganga after bathing
India
Four young Kanwariyas (Hindu devotees) are missing and feared drowned after being swept away by a strong current while bathing in the Ganga River at Panchal Ghat, Farrukhabad, on Monday morning.
Despite quick rescue efforts by locals and police, and later help from the NDRF team, the group hasn't been found yet.
Kanwar pilgrims from Shahjahanpur identified
The missing men, Kamal Saxena, Yogesh Saxena, Vikas Saxena, and Arjun Kashyap, were from Shahjahanpur district who had come by motorcycle as part of their Kanwar pilgrimage to collect Ganga water for rituals.
The incident has also raised concerns over safety arrangements for devotees during the Kanwar pilgrimage.