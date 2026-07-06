Four killed, 5 injured after truck hits SUV in Sehore
A serious road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday afternoon left four people dead and five others hurt.
The crash happened around 2:30pm when a truck collided with an SUV near Godi Jod on the Ashta-Shujalpur Road.
Four people in the SUV died at the scene, while the injured were quickly taken to the hospital.
SUV occupants seeking mental health care
All nine people in the SUV were reportedly traveling to get medical help for a mentally ill person.
Two of those who died have been identified as Inder Singh and Rajaram from Bhiyapura, Rajgarh district; efforts to identify the others are still ongoing.
The impact was so severe that rescue teams had a tough time getting everyone out of the mangled vehicle, and police say they are now investigating what caused the collision.