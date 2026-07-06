Four killed, 5 injured after truck hits SUV in Sehore

SUV occupants seeking mental health care

All nine people in the SUV were reportedly traveling to get medical help for a mentally ill person.

Two of those who died have been identified as Inder Singh and Rajaram from Bhiyapura, Rajgarh district; efforts to identify the others are still ongoing.

The impact was so severe that rescue teams had a tough time getting everyone out of the mangled vehicle, and police say they are now investigating what caused the collision.