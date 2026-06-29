Four killed, 5 injured in head-on crash near Johal Dhaba
India
A serious crash early Thursday morning on the Jammu National Highway near Johal Dhaba, Jalandhar, left four people dead and five others badly hurt.
The accident involved a Maruti Baleno that lost control and hit a Hyundai Creta coming from the opposite direction.
The victims who lost their lives were all from Himmatpur village in Hoshiarpur district.
Police clear wreckage, probe launched
The impact was so severe that both cars were totaled and traffic was blocked for a while.
The five injured passengers from the Creta, residents of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, were rushed to Fortis Hospital in Jalandhar.
Police have started an investigation and managed to clear the wreckage so traffic could resume.