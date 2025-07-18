Next Article
Four killed in car-accident on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road
A serious road accident on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road left four people dead early Friday morning.
Their car, returning from a temple visit in Yadagirigutta, crashed into a parked lorry near Adibatla around 4am.
Three passengers died instantly; the fourth passed away at the hospital.
Over-speeding might have caused the accident
The victims were identified as Maloth Chandulal (29), Gaguloth Janardhan (50), Kavali Balaraju (40), and another person. The crash was so severe that the car was badly damaged.
Police say over-speeding might have caused the accident.
The lorry driver is currently missing, and authorities are searching for him as investigations continue.