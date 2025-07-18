Next Article
Top 5% earners need 109 years to buy Mumbai home
Thinking about buying a home in Mumbai?
Even if you're among the city's top 5% of earners, it would take you around 109 years to save up for an average flat costing ₹3.54 crore.
With property prices at nearly ₹29,911 per square foot and annual savings capped at ₹3.2 lakh, owning a place here feels almost out of reach.
How other cities compare?
Mumbai isn't alone in this struggle.
In Gurgaon, top earners need to save for 64 years; in Bhubaneswar, over 50 years; Bengaluru requires 36 years, and Delhi requires 35 years.
Chandigarh is a rare bright spot at just 15 years.
Rising demand and limited land are pushing prices up everywhere—property rates across major cities have jumped by 23% last year alone.
