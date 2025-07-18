Top 5% earners need 109 years to buy Mumbai home India Jul 18, 2025

Thinking about buying a home in Mumbai?

Even if you're among the city's top 5% of earners, it would take you around 109 years to save up for an average flat costing ₹3.54 crore.

With property prices at nearly ₹29,911 per square foot and annual savings capped at ₹3.2 lakh, owning a place here feels almost out of reach.