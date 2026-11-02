Four killed in separate Gurugram crashes involving unidentified vehicles
India
Four people lost their lives in separate road crashes across Gurugram this weekend, most involving unidentified vehicles.
The victims, a security guard, a Delhi-based motorcyclist, a security supervisor, and a data analyst, were all struck between October 30 and November 1.
Police have filed cases for rash and negligent driving.
Gurugram police scan CCTV, complaints lodged
Gurugram police are now combing through CCTV footage to track down the vehicles involved.
Rajender Singh and Tushar Joshi's father have filed complaints, pushing for accountability.
As police spokesperson Sandeep Turan put it, they're scanning CCTV cameras to establish the circumstances of the crashes and identify the vehicles involved.