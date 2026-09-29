Four masked men attack sevadars at Badrukhan gurdwara, 1 shot
India
Late last night, four masked men broke into a gurdwara in Badrukhan village, Sangrur.
They tried to strangle Ajeeb Singh, a sevadar resting in the langar room.
When he called for help, another sevadar, Jaswant Singh, rushed in but was shot by the attackers.
Thankfully, there was no robbery, just a shocking act of violence.
CCTV shows pistol, sevadar restrained
CCTV clips from the scene show a person entering the gurdwara carrying what appears to be a pistol and others holding Ajeeb Singh down as he cried for help.
Gurdwara President Giyan Singh confirmed nothing was stolen, suggesting harm, not theft, was the motive.