Four men arrested in Ghaziabad after allegedly assaulting 2 wrestlers
India
In Ghaziabad, four local men were arrested after allegedly assaulting two female wrestlers, aged 23 and just 12, near Morti village.
Things got heated when the wrestlers asked the group to move their vehicle so they could pass through a busy market area.
Thankfully, neither wrestler was seriously hurt.
FIR includes POCSO charges, suspects 23-35
Police registered an FIR under several charges, including those related to the POCSO Act, after the younger wrestler's father reported that there was also an attempt at sexual exploitation.
The accused are all between 23 and 35 years old. According to ACP Ziauddin Ahmad, the suspects are local residents aged 23 to 35 years.