Four more states seek UPI merchant data after Karnataka

How states are using UPI data

Karnataka's tax department has already sent notices to around 14,000 traders after reviewing their UPI transactions from the past few years—even counting sales of exempt items like bread in the turnover calculations.

Many small shop owners are worried and some have switched back to cash payments out of confusion or fear of getting into trouble.

While officials say it's about fairness and boosting revenue, there's concern this could slow down India's digital payments push if more people avoid UPI just to stay under the radar.