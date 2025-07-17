Next Article
Darjeeling suffers landslides due to heavy rainfall
Heavy rain hit Darjeeling on July 14, causing several landslides that damaged homes and public spaces.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says even more heavy rain is likely in North Bengal over the next few days, thanks to moisture from the Bay of Bengal.
No casualties reported so far
Ten families in Ward 17 had to leave their homes and are now staying at a hotel while officials look for permanent options.
Landslides also damaged school playgrounds and houses in other parts of town.
Thankfully, no one has been hurt so far, but with relief efforts ongoing and more rain coming, locals are being urged to stay alert and report any emergencies right away.