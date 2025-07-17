Tragic electrocution at Kerala school

Minister orders inquiry; police investigate possible negligence

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty called the incident "extremely tragic" and has ordered an immediate inquiry into what went wrong.

Police are treating it as an accidental death due to electric shock and have started investigating possible negligence around electrical safety at the school.

Mithun's body has been sent for postmortem, and this incident is sparking fresh worries about how safe school campuses really are for students.