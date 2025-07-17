Parliament's impeachment motion against Justice Varma
Starting July 21, Parliament will take up the impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma.
This follows a Supreme Court panel's recommendation to remove him after burnt cash was found at his Delhi home earlier this year.
The panel's report, submitted in May, said there were solid grounds for his removal.
Justice Varma refused to resign
Justice Varma refused to resign even when urged by India's Chief Justice, so now the case has gone all the way to the President and Prime Minister.
For Parliament to move forward, at least 100 Lok Sabha or 50 Rajya Sabha members need to sign off.
This is a rare moment—judges usually quit before facing real consequences—so how this plays out could shape trust in India's courts and set new standards for holding powerful people accountable.