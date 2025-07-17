Parliament's impeachment motion against Justice Varma

Justice Varma refused to resign

Justice Varma refused to resign even when urged by India's Chief Justice, so now the case has gone all the way to the President and Prime Minister.

For Parliament to move forward, at least 100 Lok Sabha or 50 Rajya Sabha members need to sign off.

This is a rare moment—judges usually quit before facing real consequences—so how this plays out could shape trust in India's courts and set new standards for holding powerful people accountable.