Delhi bans meat shops near schools, religious sites

MCD's plan for a cleaner, more organized Delhi

This isn't the only change coming. From September, the MCD will fix up one major road per zone each day—think cleaning, repairing footpaths, and clearing encroachments—aiming to wrap up by October 2 for Swachh Bharat's anniversary.

With waterborne diseases like dengue and malaria on the rise (over 7,000 cases this year), they're also ramping up mosquito control and checking water quality.

Plus: expect smarter parking at Bharat Darshan Park soon, new dog shelters across the city, and a dung processing plant at Ghazipur slaughterhouse.

Basically, Delhi's trying to get cleaner—and a bit more organized—for everyone.