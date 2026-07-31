Four picnickers stranded overnight at Handikundi near Khandwa Madhya Pradesh

Four picnickers out for a picnic near Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, got stuck on an island when sudden heavy rains caused the rivers to flood.

They were stranded for hours at the Sukta and Avana rivers' confluence in Handikundi, about 20km from town.

The group, Huzefa, 40, Mayank, 16, Ali, 35, and Ayush, 18, waited through the night as help arrived.