Four picnickers stranded overnight at Handikundi near Khandwa Madhya Pradesh
India
Four picnickers out for a picnic near Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, got stuck on an island when sudden heavy rains caused the rivers to flood.
They were stranded for hours at the Sukta and Avana rivers' confluence in Handikundi, about 20km from town.
The group, Huzefa, 40, Mayank, 16, Ali, 35, and Ayush, 18, waited through the night as help arrived.
Drones drop supplies, group rescued uninjured
Rescue teams kicked off efforts around 6:15pm Thursday after getting a police alert.
Strong currents made boat rescues risky at first, so drones dropped life jackets, food, and water to keep everyone safe.
The group stayed in touch with rescuers by phone until water levels dropped enough for a motorboat team to reach them early Friday morning.
Everyone made it out OK, with no injuries reported.