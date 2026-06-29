Four rescued from Sisiri River in Arunachal as Assam floods
Four people stranded in Arunachal Pradesh's Dambuk area were rescued from the overflowing Sisiri River after a tense operation involving NDRF, state police, and ITBP teams.
At the same time, Assam is dealing with its first major floods of the year, which have cut off roads and impacted daily life across six districts.
Dambuk raft flipped, IAF airlifted survivors
The rescue wasn't easy: strong currents flipped the evacuation raft, forcing rescuers to swim for safety or cling to whatever they could.
In the end, everyone made it out safely thanks to an Indian Air Force helicopter airlift.
As Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum shared, all those rescued are now back with their families.
Assam floods affect over 15,000 people
Flooding in Dhemaji and five other districts has affected over 15,000 people and forced many into relief camps.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised full support after checking in with Assam's chief minister on the situation.