Four soldiers accused of harassing woman passenger on Rajdhani Express
Four soldiers have been accused of harassing a woman passenger on the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Rajdhani Express while the train was passing through Udupi around 5:20pm on September 28.
The woman informed the railway authorities through the traveling ticket examiner, who alerted railway police when the train reached Kannur railway station/Platform No. 3.
Accused booked under Section 119(1)(a)
The accused: K. Mithun and Pratheesh Kumar M. of Kannur, C.M. Hansilem Boney of Mukkam, Kozhikode, all from the Territorial Army, Kozhikode, and J. Vishnu of Kallambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, who works in the Army and is posted in Jammu and Kashmir, were reportedly traveling home on leave at the time.
Police registered a case against the four under Section 119(1)(a) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011.