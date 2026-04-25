Four wedding passengers die near Thirpali village, identified through DNA
India
A tragic accident on Thursday night near Thirpali village, Churu district, saw an SUV returning from a wedding collide head-on with a dumper truck.
The crash sparked a fire so intense that the four people who died, Rohit, Sandip, Ankit, and Kamal, 22, had to be identified through DNA testing.
Locals rescue survivors, 5 hospitalized
Local residents jumped in quickly to rescue survivors from the burning vehicle.
Five others were seriously injured and are being treated in the hospital.
Police say they are still piecing together exactly what caused the accident.