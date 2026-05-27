Four women killed near Gunjewahi in Chandrapur tiger attack
After a tragic tiger attack near Gunjewahi village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district left four women dead, forest officials have captured two tigers and are still searching for two cubs believed to be involved.
The women were collecting tendu leaves, a seasonal job, when the incident happened on May 22.
Officials suspect more than one tiger was part of the attack, prompting a major search effort.
Two tigers captured, cubs tracked
An adult tigress and a younger tiger are now in custody, while wildlife experts and shooters help track down the remaining cubs.
Families of the victims have received ₹10 lakh compensation each.
Forest teams have set up nearly 30 camera traps, live surveillance, and bait to catch the animals; patrols in nearby villages have also been stepped up to keep everyone safe.
Chief Conservator R M Ramanujam says monitoring will continue closely to prevent any further incidents.