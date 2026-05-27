Four women killed near Gunjewahi in Chandrapur tiger attack

Two tigers captured, cubs tracked

An adult tigress and a younger tiger are now in custody, while wildlife experts and shooters help track down the remaining cubs.

Families of the victims have received ₹10 lakh compensation each.

Forest teams have set up nearly 30 camera traps, live surveillance, and bait to catch the animals; patrols in nearby villages have also been stepped up to keep everyone safe.

Chief Conservator R M Ramanujam says monitoring will continue closely to prevent any further incidents.